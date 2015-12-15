Features and benefits
Quick account setup
Our optimized process allows you to obtain a virtual card in minutes.
There are several ways to provide the information required to obtain access to higher activity thresholds.
Fast and secure transfers
Make and receive payments. PAY.COM is the fastest way to receive payments from participating merchants.
Transfer funds to friends travelling abroad and enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the security of a prepaid card.
Convenient and secure virtual and physical cards
Shop conveniently at any time with our prepaid virtual and physical Mastercard™ cards.
The easiest way to shop both online and offline without hassle and hidden fees. Just activate your cards and start using them.
- Single use virtual card capability adding extra security.
- Proactive fraud detection using real-time risk analysis.
- Safe online and ATM transactions.
- SMS and email notifications for incoming transfers.
Email & SMS notification
Keep yourself informed with automated updates on your transactions.
Relax, we'll let you know when your payments arrive.
Send money to favourites
Add friends and family to your PAY.COM payments network.
Save key contacts as favorites and make payments from your phone.
Detailed spending and transaction reports
Have access to meaningful data in our dashboard and control your spending using the detailed reports at your disposal.
We provide real-time updates of your spending and transaction reports so you never lose track of your finances.
- Real-time updates
- Track your spending per day, week or month
- Comprehensive transaction history reports
Powerful dashboard
Make smarter, better informed decisions about your account finances.
Maximize your insights with our state-of-the-art dashboard.
Dedicated support
Our dedicated customer support team is waiting to assist you.
We are constantly expanding our support service in an effort to delight our customers.